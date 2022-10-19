Serena Ryder brings electric live performance to River Run Centre

Award-winning singer-songwriter takes the stage November 13, 2022

GUELPH, ON October 19, 2022 – Adored by fans, peers, and critics alike, vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder performs on River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, November 13 at 7 p.m. The seven-time JUNO Award winner and Canada’s Walk of Fame member appears as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings many of Canada’s best-known performers to the stage.

Known for her raw, earnest songwriting and electric live performances, Ryder has grown an avid international fan base on the strength of hit songs including “What I Wouldn’t Do,” “Stompa,” and “Got Your Number.” A well-known advocate for mental wellness, Ryder will present a deeply personal evening of music at River Run Centre, sharing her experiences with mental health and heartbreak, navigating life highs and lows. Ryder’s 2022 JUNO Award-winning album, The Art of Falling Apart, invites listeners to share in her mental wellness journey.

As she continues making music and winning accolades, Ryder stays grounded and connected to fans worldwide. “Serena continues to be her authentic self, through the accolades, awards and music success, allowing us into her experiences, heartbreak, joys and passions,” says Randy Lennox, on behalf of Canada’s Walk of Fame Board of Directors.

Ryder is the recipient of seven JUNO Awards, the prestigious Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, and the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to reducing stigma and improving dialogue about mental illness with compassion and empathy. Ryder’s eight studio recordings include her debut album Falling Out (1999), Unlikely Emergency (2005), Is It O.K. (2008), the platinum-selling Harmony (2012), and Utopia (2017).

During her celebrated career, Ryder has shared the stage with artists including Melissa Ethridge, Kanye West, and Pitbull. In 2009, almost two million Canadian schoolchildren sang Ryder’s “Sing Sing” as part of Music Monday, an annual event designed to highlight the importance of music education. Her music has been featured on television programs including Grey’s Anatomy, VEEP, and Suits.

Tickets to see Serena Ryder are $79 for adults, $77 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

