Public notice: Seasonal patio program

Removing water barriers for downtown patios starting November 2

Guelph, Ont., October 31, 2022 – As the weather gets colder, the City is gearing up to collect all water barriers used for the Seasonal Patio Program.

All businesses with private, sidewalk and on-street patios are required to have their patio platforms, lighting, planters, debris and any equipment removed by November 1 at 11 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, November 2, the City will drain water barriers throughout the downtown core. The removal is expected to be completed by Monday, November 7, weather permitting. Starting November 2, the City will collect barriers, replace signs and sweep the streets.

Those public property patios with year-round sidewalk encroachment agreements may remain on the sidewalk as per the terms of their agreement.

Council approved the three-year (2021–2023) seasonal patio program in 2020 as a way for the City to support local businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, which has been well-received and includes over 50 businesses, extends outdoor areas for commercial purposes from April to the end of October.

Resources

Seasonal patio program

Patio team – [email protected]

For more Information

Nicole Kupferschmidt, Tourism Programs Officer

Economic Development and Tourism, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

Office 519-822-1260 extension 2532

[email protected]