Public notice: Fall cleaning of City watermains begins October 24

Minor water interruptions mean fresher water for Guelph

The City will begin cleaning watermains in selected areas of Guelph starting Monday, October 24. Cleaning will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The City aims to complete all watermain cleaning activities by November 3.

What to expect

Businesses that will be affected will receive a notice at least two weeks in advance, and follow-up phone call several days before cleaning starts on their street.

Residents that will be affected will receive a notice about one week before cleaning is scheduled and a reminder notice on their door (where access is permitted) 36-48 hours before cleaning starts on their street.

Tap water should not be used during cleaning times. Store needed tap water in pots, jugs or your bathtub before cleaning starts.

Water service may be interrupted, water pressure may be low or water may appear discoloured during cleaning.

No chemicals are used in watermain cleaning. Special scrubbers and water pressure are used to clean watermains.

Drinking small amounts of discoloured water is unlikely to cause health issues. The City recommends running a cold water tap for five to 15 minutes to clear discoloured water before drinking or doing laundry.

Why we clean watermains

Watermain cleaning ensures customers receive the freshest water possible. Cleaning removes buildup of natural minerals such as iron and manganese. This reduces the chance that water will become discoloured.

Resources

Watermain and sewer cleaning

For more information

Water Services

519-837-5627

[email protected]