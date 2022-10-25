Notice of collection: household telephone survey about Affordable Bus Pass and Kids Ride Free pilot programs

Guelph, Ont., October 25, 2022 – The City of Guelph is conducting a residential telephone call survey to gather information from Guelph Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass pilot program users to learn more about how the program has impacted them.

The survey is being conducted October 25 to 28, 2022. Oraclepoll Research Limited is contacting 800 households within the City of Guelph. Only Guelph Transit’s Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass pilot program users may be contacted.

The same survey will be posted online at HaveYourSay.guelph.ca along with a separate survey for families using the Kids Ride Free program. The online surveys will be available from October 25 to November 6, 2022.

Results of the surveys will be used by City staff to understand how both the Kids Ride Free and the Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass pilot programs have impacted our community. A summary of responses with no names attached will be included in a public information report on December 9, 2022.

The report will have recommendations on any necessary changes with the pilot programs. Council will make a decision whether or not to continue these programs as part of the budget confirmation process in early 2023. All users involved in the Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass and the Kids Ride Free pilot programs will be notified of any changes to the programs once a decision has been made.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will only be used for further program development and optimization.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information about the Sliding Scale Affordable Bus Pass project please contact the City’s Subsidies team at 519-837-5618. For information about the Kids Ride Free program contact Guelph Transit at 519-822-1811.

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the City’s Information and Access Coordinator by phone at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or by email at [email protected].