Maureen Jennings shares personal thoughts on writing at River Run Centre

Award-winning Murdoch Mysteries author featured in conversation series as part of Miijidaa Life Stories

GUELPH, ON October 6, 2022 – Famed for crime fiction novels and writing for the long-running Murdoch Mysteries television series, Maureen Jennings will share stories about her suspenseful tales in River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Thursday, October 27 at 8 p.m. In Conversation with Maureen Jennings features the celebrated author with host Cameron Smillie as part of Miijidaa Life Stories. This unique series features some of Canada’s most outstanding artists discussing their remarkable life experiences.

Maureen Jennings’ 1997 novel, Except the Dying, sparked the hugely popular Murdoch Mysteries series, which this year returns to CBC Television for its 16th season. Jennings has written and co-written 11 scripts for Murdoch Mysteries, and published 16 page-turning crime fiction novels, one novella, and four professionally produced plays. In addition to Detective William Murdoch, Jennings’ writing has focused on popular sleuthing characters including Tom Tyler, Christine Morris, and Charlotte Frayne.

“Maureen Jennings is not only just about the best crime novelist in Canada, she’s among the best writers anywhere,” the London Free Press says of Jennings. “A national and international treasure.”

Jennings’ newest work, Cold Snap, was listed among CBC’s works of Canadian fiction to watch for in fall 2022. The book – set for release on October 14 – focuses on Charlotte Frayne, who is pulled into a dangerous international plot when her boss provides shelter to a relative in grave danger.

Born in the United Kingdom, Jennings emigrated to Canada as a teenager. She is the recipient of the Grant Allen Award for her ongoing contribution to crime writing, eight award nominations from Crime Writers of Canada, and a certificate of commendation from Heritage Toronto. Her books have been translated into Polish, Korean, French, German, Italian, and Czech.

On October 27, Maureen Jennings will share her thoughts about writing and selected photos from her personal collection with Cameron Smillie, creator and host of River Run Centre’s In Conversation series. Smillie possesses a range of experience in the corporate and performing arts worlds. He is co-founder of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., which presents performing arts in theatres across Southwestern Ontario. Smillie also serves as a consultant and coach for Canadian arts organizations and a roster of performing artists.

Tickets to see In Conversation with Maureen Jennings are $35 for adults, $33 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

