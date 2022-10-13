Learn about fire safety on October 15

Guelph, Ont., October 13, 2022 – The Guelph Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Day on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South.

Learn about the best fire safety practices with the interactive inflatable fire safety house, a chance for kids to meet Sparky the fire safety dog, and a live demonstration of the speed at which fire spreads in a furnished home.

Fire Prevention Week 2022

The City is teaming up with Co-operators, CanOps, and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™” This year’s campaign, Oct. 9-15, works to educate everyone about the simple and important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes—or even less time—to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds.” said Gord Herbert, Fire Prevention Officer with the Guelph Fire Department. “Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning.”

Fire safety tips

Guelph Fire Department shared the following safety tips to participate in this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign and its focus on planning and practicing safe home escapes:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all individuals living there including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet and call 911 from this location.

Practice your home fire escape plan at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.

Install smoke alarms on every storey of the home, outside all sleeping areas, and for added protection, in every bedroom.

Test smoke alarms monthly and replace alarms within the time frame indicated in the manufacturer’s instructions or if they don’t sound when tested.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” visit www.fpw.org or visit guelph.ca/fire.

Media Contact

Gord Herbert

Fire Prevention Officer

Guelph Fire Department

519 822-1260 Ext. 3511

[email protected]