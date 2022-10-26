In-person and online open house for the Downtown Renewal project

Help us create a place for everyone, downtown.

As part of the Downtown Renewal project, we’re currently undertaking two Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Studies in the downtown core.

You are invited to join us for the first open house. This is a hybrid event where you can choose to attend in-person or online.

We’ll present introductory material about the EAs, answer your questions and receive your feedback about how we can improve traffic and cycling flow, pedestrian areas and public spaces within the study area.

Date: Wednesday, November 2

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

In-person location: City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Online: Zoom, visit Have Your Say for the drop-in meeting link.

About the Downtown Renewal project

We have a vibrant and thriving downtown, and we want it to stay that way for years to come. We also have aging water and sewer pipes, roads and sidewalks that must be replaced; some of the underground pipes are over 100 years old! We’re replacing our aging infrastructure and upgrading utility services, and before we put the roads back together, we will have an opportunity to modernize and upgrade the streetscape.

For more Information

David Di Pietro, P.Eng.

Project Engineer, Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]