How would you change our food system to be more sustainable?

Guelph, Ont., October 13, 2022 – Over the next year, Guelph-Wellington community members are invited to explore how we’re connected through the food system, why it’s ripe for reimagination and how we can adopt new habits to contribute to a more sustainable food future. Community conversations, outreach and opportunities to learn more and get involved are all part of Our Food Future’s 12-month “Reimagine Food” campaign, which launched today.

Reimagine Food aims to simplify the story of the circular food economy. It’s also an opportunity to show how Guelph-Wellington is developing a local circular food economy and why circular food economies are being implemented all over the world, transforming our relationship with goods, our natural resources and each other.

The community can get involved and champion the Our Food Future movement through the Reimagine Food campaign by:

Learning about circular food production and local farmers who are improving soil management, biodiversity and water quality

Understanding the importance of reducing household food waste

Learning more about local circular food innovators and sampling new upcycled food products being developed in Guelph-Wellington

Joining events, arts experiences and celebrations of local food culture

“In Guelph-Wellington, there is a groundswell of activity that is focused on food and sustainability,” says Ashlee Cooper, program advisor, Smart Cities Office, City of Guelph. “There’s also a lot of incredible things happening in the community: innovative approaches to enable food access, amazing new food products, new social enterprises and a large portion of residents committed to reducing food waste. We’re looking forward to working with local producers and innovators to showcase this work over the next year.”

“Right now, there is risk of people being disconnected from food,” notes Julia Grady, co-founder and executive director, 10C. “For example, we are not always aware of the impact our food choices may have on the environment, or of inequity in our community when it comes to accessing healthy food. Through Reimagine Food, we’re looking to re-establish our connection to food, and to make food more accessible through projects like the SEED’s pay-what-you-choose market.”

Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) is a sister initiative to Our Food Future that supports food businesses in their reduction and transformation of waste. Over sixty companies have already partnered with COIL, leading to new and innovative processes, products and services all aimed at embedding circularity into the food system. Through the Reimagine Food campaign, residents will be invited to learn more about and even sample some of the products and services that are contributing to the circular food economy.

“The advantages of a circular food economy are proven and multiple,” says Andrew Telfer, collaboration and development lead, COIL. “Circularity reduces the natural resources used in production like energy, nutrients and materials. It reduces emissions generated by production, processing, transport, and waste. And it reduces costs for local producers, manufacturers, and residents.”

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build Canada’s first tech-enabled circular food economy that will achieve a 50 per cent increase in access to affordable nutritious food, create 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50 per cent increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste.

Our Food Future demonstrates one of the ways the City of Guelph and County of Wellington are contributing to a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

