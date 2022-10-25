Guelph’s unofficial 2022 municipal election results

Unofficial results of the 2022 municipal election
Guelph, Ont., October 24, 2022 – After 29,254 total ballots cast, the following are the unofficial 2022 Guelph municipal election results:
Mayor, Cam Guthrie
Ward 1, Dan Gibson and Erin Caton
Ward 2, Rodrigo Goller and Carly Klassen
Ward 3, Phil Alt and Michele Richardson
Ward 4, Christine Billings and Linda Busuttil
Ward 5, Leanne Caron Piper and Cathy Downer
Ward 6, Dominique O’Rourke and Ken Yee Chew
The official election results including final numbers for the Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board will be posted on guelph.ca/vote, as well as the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, later this week.
