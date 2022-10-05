Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – EM Wigs

EM Wigs tested the market from 2017 to 2019 and officially launched their operations in 2019. They offer quality, easily accessible, convenient, and affordable hairstyle solutions for women who want to maintain a great appearance without overspending. They also provide accessories and materials for caring, styling and making the most out of wigs.

EM Wigs is online at emwigs.com.

Atinuke, owner of EM Wigs

Atinuke is the owner of EM Wigs. Atinuke is passionate about women looking good in their own way and feeling confident about themselves. Before being a business owner, she is first a wife, mother, University of Guelph PhD Holder, researcher and science communicator. She is also passionate about improving the quality of lives of people around her.

Upon moving to Guelph to begin her PhD in 2017, Atinuke discovered there were few beauty stores catering to the needs of women of colour in the city. Having lost most of her hair during a stay in Europe because of the weather, she saw an opportunity to enter the market. Her passion and the knowledge that 40% of women have visible hair loss by the age of 40, inspired her to start the business.

Business background

EM Wigs launched in Guelph in 2019 and has since expanded into Kitchener. This visionary business aims to increase and sustain access to affordable hairstyle solutions for Black women in our community.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Atinuke responded, “Supporting local is like supporting a neighbour. You are helping them put food on their table while providing them shelter and clothing and helping them building a dream which can become a source of generational wealth. This in turn helps the community.”

We also asked what makes EM Wigs unique.

“EM Wigs uniquely combines high quality with affordability, ease of use, and convenience,” replied Atinuke. “We pride ourselves in providing adequate education to our clients, offer impeccable customer experiences and after-sales service.”

EM Wigs hopes to become a household name for quality, convenient and easy-to-wear hair wigs for all. They would like to raise funds to increase their offerings, create more jobs, create more value for their customers and scale up the business.

Visit EM Wigs website to learn more about their great selection of wigs and wig accessories.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like EM Wigs thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by EM Wigs.