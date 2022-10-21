Guelph hosts Urban Search and Rescue crews from across Ontario for training exercises

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2022 – Starting October 24, there will be increased activity at a vacant provincial property in the east end of Guelph as Ontario’s Urban Search and Rescue teams gather for annual training.

Crews will begin to arrive in Guelph on Monday. As a result of the training, you may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles, personnel, lights and noise throughout the week

Training exercises are planned 24 hours a day; however, there will be minimal disruption to those living and working in the area. Training exercises will take place inside the facility during the late hours of the day and early morning hours.

Fencing will be installed around the site for community and first responder safety. The site itself will be closed to community members and media, with access limited to authorized personnel only. The site closure includes the air space above the facility (unauthorized drones are prohibited). We’re also asking community members and media to refrain from taking photos of the site and personnel.

For more information

Steven Goode, Deputy Fire Chief

Guelph Fire

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3493

[email protected]

Sean Driscoll, Public Relations Officer

Office of the Fire Marshal

416-568-4320

[email protected]