Dive into a new job! Join us for Aquatic Hiring Days November 9 and 18

We’re training and hiring lifeguards and swim instructors

Guelph, Ont., October 27, 2022 – Are you a certified lifeguard, want to be a lifeguard or swim instructor, or simply want a job by the pool? Bring your resume, swimsuit and a towel to try out at one of two Aquatic Hiring Days.

November 9 and 18

4:30-6 p.m.

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South, Guelph

We’ll be doing in-pool skill screenings for any interested certified lifeguards and swim instructors and talking to people who want to explore becoming a lifeguard or swim instructor with the City of Guelph.

You can also apply for a lifeguard or swim instructor position anytime.

Dip your toes back in

Were you ever a certified lifeguard? Did your certification expire? Why not dip your toes in again? We’ll help you get recertified and trained to work for the City of Guelph.

We encourage anyone who previously held their National Lifeguard certification to consider returning to a career at the pool. If your certification has expired, you only need to register for a five-hour recertification course. With your Standard First Aid and National Lifeguard recertified, you are ready to work as a lifeguard.

Become a first-time lifeguard

Are you looking for a fun job by the pool? We offer lifeguard and swim instructor certification and have aquatic jobs available for those who complete training.

Why become a lifeguard?

Our lifeguards and swim instructors are paid an hourly rate of $18.01 and we’ve got flexible hours so you can build a work schedule around your life. Plus, you’ll get free lane swims and discounts on aquatic leadership courses and recertification.

Working as a lifeguard or swim instructor can be the first step to a successful career. As a City lifeguard or swim instructor, you’ll:

Improve your leadership skills

Expand your resume and post-secondary applications

Teach a valuable life skill

Expand your confidence, communication skills and make new friends

You can use this experience to become a teacher, lawyer, doctor, nurse, police officer, paramedic, firefighter and more!

For more information

519-837-5699

[email protected]