Construction notice: York Road Reconstruction (Phase 4)

Victoria Road South to City Limits

Notice date: October 18, 2022

About the project

As part of the York Road Reconstruction project, the City is working with RV Anderson Associates Limited, Thurber Engineering Ltd. and Landshark Drilling Ltd. to conduct a geotechnical investigation. This investigation is to determine soil conditions such as soil types, groundwater and other design parameters that need to be understood to complete the detailed design. Any curbs, asphalt and sidewalks impacted by the work will be replaced.

The purpose of this project is to widen York Road to a fourlane road and replace underground infrastructure between Vitoria Road South and the City Limits.

Work begins October 24

Work is expected to begin on or about October 24, 2022 and last for two weeks, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on York Road around the equipment while it is in operation, potentially leading to minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Investigative work will be within the road right-of-way. There should be no impact to boulevards or private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]