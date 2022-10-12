Construction notice: Woolwich Street lane reductions starting October 26

Woodlawn Road East to Marilyn Drive

Notice date: October 12, 2022

About the project

Kieswetter Excavating Inc. is making final connections for sewer and water pipes to the building.

This project supports a development project at 735-737 Woolwich Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins October 26

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, October 26 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 735-737 Woolwich Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woodlawn Road East and Marilyn Drive to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Louise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]