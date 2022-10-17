Construction notice: University Avenue East geotechnical work

Gordon Street to Lennox Lane

Notice date: October 17, 2022

About the project

As part of the University Avenue East upgrades project, the City is working with Englobe to conduct a geotechnical investigation. This investigation is to determine soil conditions such as soil types, groundwater and other design parameters that need to be understood to complete the detailed design. Any curbs, asphalt and sidewalks impacted by the work will be replaced.

Work begins October 19

Work is expected to start on or about October 19, 2022 and last for two days, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on University Avenue East around the equipment while it is in operation, potentially leading to minor delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Local Impacts

Investigative work will be within the road right-of-way. There should be no impact to boulevards or private property.

Drums with soil created from onsite work will be stored on the grass boulevards at equal spacing along University Avenue East until environmental test results have been received to determine the proper method of disposal. Drums will be onsite for approximately one week after work is completed.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]