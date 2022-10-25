Construction notice: Grange Road closed starting November 1 and lane reduction starting November 15

Auden Road to Bradson Drive

Notice date: October 25, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Kieswetter Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 300 Grange Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins November 1

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, November 1 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Grange Road closed and detour in effect for two weeks, followed by lane reductions for two weeks

Grange Road will be closed to through traffic from Auden Road to Bradson Drive from November 1 for about two weeks. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Victoria Road South, York Road and Watson Parkway North. Local traffic will be permitted along Grange Road, however, there will be no through access at Hagan Avenue.

There will be lane reductions on Grange Road from November 15 for about two weeks. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 300 Grange Road during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Auden Road and Kearney Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 14 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Louise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc.

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]