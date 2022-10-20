Construction notice: Edgehill Drive closed starting October 24, Division Street closed starting October 31

Westmount Road to Kathleen Street

Notice date: October 20, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Stradaworx Paving to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 93 Division Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins October 24

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 24 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Edgehill Drive closed, followed by Division Street closed

Edgehill Drive will be closed to through traffic from Division Street to Highview Place from October 24 for about one week. Division Street will be closed to through traffic from Edgehill Drive to Kathleen Street from October 31 for about one week. Local traffic will be permitted along Edgehill Drive and Division Street, however, there will be no through access at 93 Division Street. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk on Edgehill Drive will be closed to pedestrians at 93 Division Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Division Street and Highview Place to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Phil Pecoraro

Stradaworx Paving

519-826-1885

[email protected]a

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]