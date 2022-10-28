Construction notice: Eastview Road lane reductions starting November 16

Victoria Road North to Starwood Drive

Notice date: October 28, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Eastview Road.

Work begins November 16

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, November 16 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Eastview Road during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians beginning at the corner of Eastview Road and Victoria Road North. The closure will impact small segments of the sidewalk as the work progresses from Eastview Road and Victoria Road North down to Eastview Road and Starwood Drive. Please follow the signs along Eastview Road to access the north sidewalk at the various crossings.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]