Construction notice: Eastview Park Splash Pad construction starting October 24

Notice date: October 19, 2022

About the project

The City is working to build a new splash pad in Eastview Park.

Work begins the week of October 24

Work is expected to start on or about the week of October 24, and be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting.

Property access and parking

The washroom building is currently closed for the season. During construction next year, there may be times when the washroom will not be open for use. All other amenities in the park will remain open.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]