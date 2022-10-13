Artfully arranged string music with the Andrew Collins Trio

Award-winning traditional and bluegrass performers take the stage at River Run Centre November 4

GUELPH, ON October 13, 2022 – Expect an energetic interplay of instruments when the Andrew Collins Trio takes the stage at River Run Centre on Friday, November 4 at 8 p.m. The group presents its award-winning brand of traditional music and bluegrass as part of the Borealis Music Series, which features some of Canada’s top performers in the intimate setting of River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre.

The Andrew Collins Trio are at the centre of a burgeoning Canadian acoustic music scene. A prolific composer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist, Collins’ music is inspired by bluegrass, jazz, swing, blues, Celtic, and classical traditions. His inspired playing on instruments including mandolin, mandola, mandocello, guitar, and fiddle make for memorable, must-see performances showcasing a collision of musical genres.

In addition to Collins, the Andrew Collins Trio includes talented multi-instrumentalist Mike Mezzatesta on the mandolin family of instruments, guitar, and fiddle, and James McEleney on bass, mandocello, and vocals.

“Bluegrass fusion with a heavenly vibe,” the Edmonton Journal says of the Andrew Collins Trio.

Collins is a five-time JUNO nominee and seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner. In April, he released his latest solo recording, Love Away the Hate, a collection of 10 traditionally inspired original compositions. The album is his most personal work to date, with Collins himself recording, mixing, and mastering the album.

Collins’ album Love Away the Hate follows the Trio’s most recent recording, Tongue & Groove, acclaimed for capturing the band’s spontaneity and rapid-fire improvisational exchanges. Additional albums by the Andrew Collins Trio include And It Was Good and A Play On Words. Solo recordings by Collins also include the albums Cats & Dogs and Little Widgets.

Tickets to see the Andrew Collins Trio are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

