Announcing the winners of the Imagine a Day Without Water poster contest!

Raising awareness about water conservation and efficiency in Guelph
Guelph, Ont., October 20, 2022 – The City is excited to announce this year’s winners of the student poster contest for the Imagine a Day Without Water program.
The Imagine a Day Without Water campaign educates students on the importance of water, wastewater, stormwater, and source water protection services delivered by the City. Earlier this year, students were invited to design and submit posters to help raise awareness about water conservation and efficiency in Guelph.
Congratulations to these five students who were chosen as the winners.
Grace – Grade 2 – Holy Trinity
Hudson – Grade 2 – St. Joseph
Athena – Grade 4 – St. Joseph
Mia – Grade 9 – St. James
Theo – Grade 9 – St. James
Winning posters will be displayed at libraries, museums and City facilities for the next month.
About Imagine A Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is a North American education campaign that brings together diverse groups to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment.
