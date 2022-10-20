Announcing the winners of the Imagine a Day Without Water poster contest!

Raising awareness about water conservation and efficiency in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., October 20, 2022 – The City is excited to announce this year’s winners of the student poster contest for the Imagine a Day Without Water program.

The Imagine a Day Without Water campaign educates students on the importance of water, wastewater, stormwater, and source water protection services delivered by the City. Earlier this year, students were invited to design and submit posters to help raise awareness about water conservation and efficiency in Guelph.

Congratulations to these five students who were chosen as the winners.

Grace – Grade 2 – Holy Trinity

Hudson – Grade 2 – St. Joseph

Athena – Grade 4 – St. Joseph

Mia – Grade 9 – St. James

Theo – Grade 9 – St. James



Winning posters will be displayed at libraries, museums and City facilities for the next month.

About Imagine A Day Without Water

Imagine a Day Without Water is a North American education campaign that brings together diverse groups to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment.

Resources

Imagine a Day Without Water webpage

Media Contact

Steve Yessie, Water Program Coordinator

Compliance and Performance, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2189

[email protected]