Watermain acoustic leak detection

September to December 2022

September 21, 2022

About the project

The City has hired Hetek Solutions (Hetek) to detect leaks in Guelph’s watermains using acoustics (listening equipment) that will take place from September to December 2022. Hetek will listen for leaks throughout all of Guelph at all 2,807 City-owned fire hydrants and all 4,293 City-owned watermain valves.

Work begins in September

Leak detection acoustics will take place overnight from September to December, to minimize background noise. There are no impacts to water services and no excessive noise during the leak detection process.

What is acoustic leak detection?

Acoustic leak detection is a non-invasive method that connects highly sensitive listening equipment to fire hydrants and watermain valves and collects sound data from watermains. Sound data collected is then analyzed to identify locations of leaks in water mains. If a leak is identified, the City will investigate further to see whether or not repairs are necessary.

How will I identify Hetek employees?

Hetek staff can be easily identified through visible identification and personal protective equipment that is reflective and brightly colored. Additionally, all Hetek’s vehicles will have an “under contract to the City of Guelph” magnet on the side with a prominently featured City logo.

For more information

Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 5627

[email protected]