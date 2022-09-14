Virginia to Vegas showcases chart-topping indie-pop at River Run Centre

Award-winning, Guelph-raised musician joined by supporting artist GRAE for October 7 performance

GUELPH, ON September 14, 2022 – Virginia to Vegas has gained global critical acclaim for his unique sound, chart-topping radio hits, and multi-platinum recordings. The award-winning artist will be joined by supporting artist GRAE for an energetic performance at River Run Centre on Friday, October 7, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the Magic Music Now Series.

Virginia to Vegas is the stage name of American-born, Canadian singer-songwriter Derik Baker, an artist known for his original indie-pop choruses and unique electronic melodies. A four-time SOCAN award winner and JUNO Award nominee, the Guelph-raised Baker reached new heights with his 2019 summer hit “Just Friends” and his recent single, “betterman,” marked the fifth Top 10 single of his career. Baker has shared the stage with stars including Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, the Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, and Maroon 5.

“Virginia to Vegas… makes upbeat, hyper-catchy indie-pop songs,” Apple Music says of the artist.

Baker first rose to prominence in 2014 with his hit debut single, “We Are Stars.” Two years later, he released his debut album, Utopian, and has since enjoyed outstanding recording success, garnering 645 million online streams of his music.

Virginia to Vegas will be joined by supporting artist GRAE, who will open the performance. One of the fastest-rising names in alternative-pop, GRAE crafts music that is both nostalgic and boundary-breaking. With more than 15 million online streams of her music, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist continues winning fans with spacious vocals, buoyant production, and deeply personal lyrics. GRAE’s music has been featured on television programs including “Nancy Drew,” “The Bold Type,” and “Virgin River.”

Tickets to see Virginia to Vegas and supporting artist GRAE are $35 for adults, $33 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]