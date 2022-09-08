Tom Cochrane Brings Iconic Rock ’n’ Roll to River Run Centre

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee performs Saturday, October 1

GUELPH, ON September 8, 2022 – Tom Cochrane has cemented his place as one of Canada’s most beloved songwriters and performers during an illustrious five-decade career. Spend an evening with the Canadian music icon when he takes the Main Stage at River Run Centre on Saturday, October 1, at 8 p.m. as part of the Sleeman Music Series.

As a solo artist and with his band, Red Rider, Cochrane has shaped the musical landscape for generations. A Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, he is the winner of eight JUNO Awards and has sold more than six million albums. Last year, Cochrane celebrated the 30th anniversary of his landmark 1991 recording Mad Mad World, which includes the smash hits Life is a Highway and No Regrets, among other classics.

“Constant touring with Red Rider and solo work have placed the Canadian artist in the hearts, minds and ears of audiences with engaging performances and crowd-pleasing hits,” The Intelligencer says of Cochrane.

Among Cochrane’s many projects with Red Rider are the recordings Neruda (1983), Tom Cochrane and Red Rider (1986), and Victory Day (1988), which includes the album’s hit title track and iconic classic Big League. Cochrane’s solo albums include No Stranger (2006), Take It Home (2015), and Songs of a Circling Spirit (1997).

An Officer of the Order of Canada, Cochrane is well-known for his commitment to humanitarian and charitable causes. He has undertaken numerous trips to Africa and Asia on behalf of World Vision and offers support to causes including Amnesty International, War Child, and Parkinson’s research. Cochrane’s powerful and passionate performance at River Run Centre will showcase why his music has had such staying power across Canada and around the world.

Tickets to see Tom Cochrane are $79 for adults, $77 for patrons over 60, and $49 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online.

