The Tenors Showcase Outstanding Harmonies at River Run Centre

October 8 performance celebrates River Run Centre’s 25th anniversary

GUELPH, ON September 15, 2022 – The Tenors have thrilled audiences around the world for more than a decade with powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and an undeniable charm. The multi-platinum selling artists arrive in Guelph for a performance celebrating River Run Centre’s 25th anniversary on Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series.

The Tenors re-imagine iconic music with performances that blend classical, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk, and inspired original compositions. The group of award-winning artists has achieved tremendous international success, including more than 1,500 live shows around the world, hundreds of television appearances on five continents, and performances for presidents and royalty.

“The heartfelt songs of Canadian operatic-pop trio The Tenors have long been a pillar in the lives of their fans as they go through key life moments,” the Toronto Star says of the group’s music.

Recently, The Tenors began a new chapter when Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray welcomed Sicily’s Alberto Urso and Canada’s Mark Masri to the group. Each brings an impressive solo performance history that compliments The Tenors’ remarkable musical tradition. The four-member group will present a performance titled “The Tenors: Now and Forever” as part of their concert marking River Run Centre’s 25th anniversary.

During two decades of making music, The Tenors have shared the stage with legendary artists including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and David Foster. The group has performed for six U.S. presidents, during the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Winter Games, and for Queen Elizabeth II during her Diamond Jubilee. Recently, The Tenors released their fifth PBS concert special, Best of Our Lives, which is airing internationally during 2022.

Tickets to see The Tenors are $99 for adults, $97 for patrons over 60, and $49 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

