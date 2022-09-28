The Pursuit of Happiness and The Northern Pikes join forces at River Run Centre

Hit-making Canadian bands featured in October 21 double-bill performance

GUELPH, ON September 28, 2022 – Alternative power-pop icons The Pursuit of Happiness join legendary Canadian rockers The Northern Pikes for a double-bill performance at River Run Centre on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. “The Northern Happiness Tour” is presented on the Main Stage as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which features some of Canada’s most celebrated musical artists.

Famous for hits including “I’m an Adult Now,” “Hard to Laugh,” and “She’s So Young,” The Pursuit of Happiness first launched in 1986 after lead vocalist Moe Berg and drummer Dave Gilby moved from Edmonton to Toronto. They soon met bassist Johnny Sinclair and formed the band, adding sisters Tamara and Natasha Amabile as backing vocalists. Success soon followed, with “I’m an Adult Now” becoming a smash hit across the country and making the band a household name.

The Pursuit of Happiness has released a total of seven albums – including Love Junk (1988), The Downward Road (1993), and The Wonderful World of The Pursuit of Happiness (1996) – and won legions of fans across the country on the strength of outstanding live performances.

Iconic Canadian rockers The Northern Pikes’ latest studio album, Forest of Love, is the first to feature new group member Kevin Kane, famous for his work with another well-known Canadian band, The Grapes of Wrath. Kane will join founding Northern Pikes members Jay Semko, Bryan Potvin, and Don Schmid to perform the band’s classic catalogue of songs, along with hits from The Grapes of Wrath.

Formed in Saskatoon in 1984, The Northern Pikes rose to fame with hits including “She Ain’t Pretty,” “Girl With a Problem,” “Teenland,” and “Things I Do for Money.” The band has since released a steady stream of recordings and is currently in the final stages of mixing a new studio album.

Tickets to see The Northern Happiness Tour featuring The Pursuit of Happiness and The Northern Pikes are $70 for adults, $68 for patrons over 60, and $35 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

