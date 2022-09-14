Succession of the Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II

In acknowledgement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, the City of Guelph is providing the following information for the citizens of Guelph to access readily available updates and information.

Official joint Statement from the CAO and the Mayor

Offering Condolences

As Canadians mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, please be advised an online book of condolence is available through the Government of Canada, Heritage Canada.

A book of condolence is also available for the Guelph community to sign at the office of Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield. The book will be available during office hours (Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m.-noon).

Canadians who wish to express their condolences privately may do so at the following email address, or by mail.

Please send your email to:

[email protected]

Please send your letter to:

State Ceremonial and Protocol Directorate

Department of Canadian Heritage

25 Eddy Street

Gatineau, QC K1A 0M5

Day of Mourning – September 19, 2022

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6 a.m. EST (11 a.m. GMT).

Details of where to watch the funeral live will follow.

History of Queen Elizabeth II and the City of Guelph

We are reminded that Guelph is home to a diverse range of peoples whose history and relationship with the Crown has had demoralizing outcomes. The passing of the monarch as a symbol of colonialism is therefore met with mixed emotions throughout our community. As we navigate our efforts towards decolonizing our narratives, we still wish to honour the efforts and service executed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II has been an enduring presence in Canada and many places around the world for nearly a century. Her visits to Guelph in 1959 and 1973 were met with warm and enthusiastic receptions. While her passing marks the end of an era, she will long be remembered for her lifetime commitment to public service, her strength and her perseverance.

A New Monarch – King Charles III

King Charles III was proclaimed as ascended to the throne on September 10, 2022.

Details on the coronation of new King will follow.