Strategic Advisory Group sets course for a welcoming and safe downtown

Guelph, ON September 29, 2022 – The Council-endorsed Strategic Advisory Group on downtown Guelph, a subcommittee of the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness and Community Safety, has released an action plan with six priorities.

Operational plans are currently being developed and will be brought to the group’s next meeting in late October to begin implementation. The priorities are: accelerating permanent supportive housing; expanding daytime and overnight services and facilities; enhancing safety; strengthening resilience and prevention; making service changes for acute needs; and advocating for policy and system change (including funding from upper levels of government).

The Advisory Group is co-chaired by Mayor Cam Guthrie and Guelph Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Shakiba Shayani, and is comprised of community leaders including Guelph’s Member of Parliament, MPP, Chief of Police, directors of front-line service agencies, and the County of Wellington.

“In our first meeting, we agreed on six priorities that will help ensure our downtown continues to be a thriving place where everyone feels welcome and safe. Work is currently underway to put those priorities into action. We will be reporting publicly on our progress every step of the way,” said Mayor Guthrie.

Added Shakiba Shayani, “It has taken a while to get here, but we have consensus on a plan to move forward among a committed, collaborative group of changemakers. My role is to help ensure we make measurable progress – for individuals, businesses, visitors, and the entire community.”

More information about the Strategic Advisory Group, including a membership list, action plan, and meeting summaries, can be found at guelph.ca.

