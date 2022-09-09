Stormwater Management Master Plan – September 2022 Progress Summary

Q1, 2020 – Q2, 2023; 85 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Initial modelling is complete: existing conditions, future growth, and future growth plus climate change
- Low impact development typologies and policy workshops
- All non-linear work is complete: existing pond maintenance and retrofits, new end-of-pipe opportunities, erosion sites
- Infiltration policy and design criteria revisions are in progress taking into consideration the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) guidance documents noted below
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- Pending MECP Low Impact Development Stormwater Guidance Manual, recently reviewed by the City, has no mandatory requirements but encourages development and application of innovative practices at the municipal level that may impact design criteria and policy
- Pending MECP Consolidated Linear Environmental Compliance Approval (CLI ECA) process, which is currently being implemented across Ontario and outlines the requirements to qualify for the streamlined stormwater ECA that will impact design criteria and policy. Through this process, the aforementioned MECP Low Impact Development Stormwater Guidance Manual is being enforced
Next steps
- Modelling of various types of stormwater solutions for servicing constraints is currently underway
- Summer pop-ups at various events across Guelph to increase engagement
- Second Public Information Centre is schedule for Q4, 2022