River Run Centre invites public and patrons to celebrate 25th anniversary

GUELPH, ON September 22, 2022 – On October 4, 1997, River Run Centre officially opened its doors to the public. Since then, it has presented and hosted a variety of professional music, comedy, multimedia, dance, and theatre. It has welcomed youth learning the art of performance and been the location of schooling and mentoring for young stars aspiring to reach stardom. As a fixture of arts and culture in the City of Guelph for the past 25 years, it has become well-known and respected as Guelph’s premier performance venue.

On the 25th anniversary of its official opening, River Run Centre opens its doors once again and invites all members of the public to attend a free, celebratory open house. The two-day event runs on Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5 from 5-8 p.m. and includes accessible and interactive activities for everyone. Guests will get an exclusive look at the stage behind the scenes during a guided backstage tour and be entertained by some of the finest local talent during live, pop-up performances.

“The entertainment throughout the week nicely reflects the role of River Run Centre in the community,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “The performances on October 4 and 5 feature some of our most exciting local artists, and several rising stars. The presentation of Virginia to Vegas on October 7 features a Guelph-raised artist who has undeniably hit the top of the charts, and then on October 8, The Tenors join us for a special evening, which of course wouldn’t be possible without a venue like River Run Centre.”

The venue has become a community landmark both physically and socially: as a sought-after wedding venue, situated on the Speed River in the heart of Downtown Guelph, as a competition hall for pirouetting dancers presenting annual showcases, and as a form of classroom, hosting over 32,000 students annually over the past 20 years as part of the Centre’s educational programming and Linamar for the Performing Arts.

“We hope many people will come out. We would love to hear people’s unique memories, and welcome them to make new ones,” says Nuhn. In addition to backstage tours and live entertainment, guests can capture a fun memory at the selfie station on the theatre’s Main Stage and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges funding support from the Department of Canadian Heritage for this celebratory open house.

