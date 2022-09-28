Ride Guelph Transit for free to all Guelph Storm home games

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2022 – Starting today, it’s free to ride Guelph Transit when travelling to and from the Sleeman Centre for a Guelph Storm home game.

Brought to you by Chris Mochrie, Broker of Record with M1 Real Estate Brokerage Ltd., this special event fare will run during home games for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.

All you have to do is show your ticket to the transit operator at the time of boarding to and from the event.

The special event fare begins three hours prior to the event start time and continues until end of bus service on game day. The extended time provides you with the opportunity to visit businesses in downtown Guelph before and after the game.

Resources

Guelph Transit routes and schedules

Sponsorship opportunities

Sleeman Centre events

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]