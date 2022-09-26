Rachel Beck performs passionate indie-pop at River Run Centre

PEI-based artist brings empowering and connective sound to the stage on October 15

GUELPH, ON September 26, 2022 – Award-winning PEI-based artist and indie-pop sensation Rachel Beck takes the stage in River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. This intimate and emotional performance is presented as part of the Borealis Music Series, which features some of Canada’s most exciting independent artists.

Known for her exposed and connective music, Beck’s sound features piano-based melodies that range from empowering to romantic. Her recent sophomore recording, the six-track Stronger Than You Know, has been described as intimate, an echoing cry from a forest, and a call to strength.

“Beck’s rich, haunting vocals always deliver an emotional punch, something ethereal and uplifting, and a tiny bit mystical,” the CBC’s Bob Mersereau says of Beck’s music.

Stronger Than You Know follows Beck’s self-titled debut recording, which garnered two East Coast Music Award (ECMA) nominations, two Music PEI Awards, and a SOCAN No. 1 Song Award. In addition to hitting No. 1 on the CBC Music Top 20 Chart in March 2018, Beck’s single “Reckless Heart” was named one of the Top 100 Canadian Songs of the Year and ranked No. 4 on the All-Canadian Fan Favourites of 2018 by CBC Music.

Beck’s tour highlights include performing for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, appearing twice at the legendary Stan Rogers Folk Festival, and opening the 2019 ECMA Gala show. Her stop at River Run Centre provides the chance to hear the harmony-laden, ethereal soundscape for which she has become known.

Tickets to see Rachel Beck are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

