Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update – September 2022 Progress Summary

2019-2022; 75 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- The Parkland Dedication Bylaw update was approved by Council on July 18, 2022 and came into effect on July 19, 2022.
- The final round of community engagement before the draft master plan took place between August 8-28, 2022. Engagement included an online survey, intercept surveying, three community workshops, and several community Pop Ups.
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- Economic Development has initiated a Culture and Sport Tourism Strategy project. The strategy may impact the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and vice versa. The plans will need to be coordinated and aligned with each other.
Next steps
- Undertake community engagement analysis, policy review, municipal comparator review, trends analysis, GIS mapping, municipal field study, and financial analysis to develop draft strategies that will form the recommendations of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.