In-person and online public open house for the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study

We’re developing a Heritage Conservation District (HCD) Study for the Ontario Reformatory area. We’re doing this study to:

Assess the physical/design, historical/associative and contextual value of the study area;

Identify contributing and non-contributing properties and features;

Review the existing planning policy framework in the area;

Define and recommend a HCD boundary for the Ontario Reformatory district as a cultural heritage landscape; and

Engage with community members to further understand the community’s experience of the area, and to inform the draft proposed HCD boundary.

You are invited to join us at a public open house to hear how the study has been developed and provide your feedback on the draft proposed boundary of the Ontario Reformatory HCD area.

You can provide your feedback in person or online.

In person open house:

Date: Thursday, September 29

Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #234

57 Watson Parkway South

Guelph, ON

N1L 0H8

You can drop in anytime and there will be a brief presentation at 7 p.m.

Participate online:

On September 29, visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/reformatory-district to watch a video and provide your feedback using the online tools.

We welcome your feedback until Thursday, Oct. 13

The delineation of a proposed HCD boundary is an important step that will guide future recommendations in a Heritage Conservation District Plan, which may be initiated based on the outcomes of the Study and on City Council direction. If the creation of an HCD Plan is warranted, the HCD Plan will be used to provide guidelines for managing change in ways that highlight the distinct heritage character of the Ontario Reformatory district area.

About the Ontario Reformatory lands

The Ontario Reformatory, located at 785 York Road in Guelph’s east end, opened in 1910 and served as a correctional facility for the first half of the 20th century. From 1970 through to its decommissioning in 2001, parts of the Reformatory site were repurposed and operated as the provincially run Guelph Correctional Centre. In 2016, Infrastructure Ontario indicated their intention to sell the property. In 2021, Council approved an individual property heritage designation by-law for 785 York Road and directed staff to initiate a heritage conservation district study for the Ontario Reformatory lands.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, MA, CAHP | Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519- 837-5616 extension 2496

[email protected]