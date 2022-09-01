Help shape Guelph’s future by guiding City matters that affect your community

Volunteer for a City advisory committee or board by September 22
Guelph, Ont., September 1, 2022 – We’re looking for volunteers to serve on one of 21 City advisory committees and boards. The deadline to apply is September 22.
We rely on volunteers to bring their diverse backgrounds and expertise to participate on these boards and committees and represent our community voices. They are a unique way for you to provide input and expertise that guide recommendations on matters that affect the entire community.
Bring your experience to these advisory committees and boards:
- Accessibility Advisory Committee
- Art Gallery of Guelph
- Committee of Adjustment
- Community Grant Allocation Panel
- Downtown Guelph Business Association
- The Elliott Board of Trustees
- Guelph Cemetery Commission
- Guelph Museums Advisory Committee
- Guelph Police Services Board
- Guelph Public Library Board
- Guelph Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors
- Heritage Guelph
- Municipal Property and Building Commemorative Naming Committee
- Natural Heritage Advisory Committee
- Planning Advisory Committee
- Property Standards Committee
- Public Art Advisory Committee
- Transit Advisory Committee
- Tourism Advisory Committee
- Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee
- Water Conservation and Efficiency Public Advisory Committee
How to apply
To apply go to guelph.ca/committees, select “Vacancies” in the Local Boards and Advisory Committees chart, click on the board or committee you’re interested in and select “Apply” to submit an application. If you don’t have access to a computer or need assistance with the application process, give us a call at 519-822-1260 extension 5603.
Making boards and committees more diverse
As a part of our Diversity and Inclusion Plan, we’re ensuring City boards and committees reflect the diverse people who live in Guelph and their lived experiences and expertise. We recognize through the work of the Community Plan that there’s a role to play in making these positions welcoming to everyone including Black, Indigenous and racialized individuals, members of LGBTQ2+ community, people living with disabilities and other underrepresented groups.
For this reason, qualified applicants who self-identify as being a part of an equity-seeking group will be given priority during the application process.
For more information
Dylan McMahon, Manager
Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2811
[email protected]