Family fun with iconic children’s performers Splash’N Boots

JUNO-winning entertainers bring joyful, high-energy show to River Run Centre on October 23

GUELPH, ON September 29, 2022 – Famous for their top-rated children’s television program, award-winning recordings, and joyful performances, Splash’N Boots bring their acclaimed live show to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m. This fun-filled musical performance is presented as part of the Wooly Family Series, which features shows designed to bring families together.

Two-time JUNO Award winners Splash’N Boots, also known as Nick Adams and Taes Leavitt, inspire kids through music that fosters connection, inclusion, and healthy self-expression. The duo is widely known for their hit television show, The Big Yellow Boot, shown in 8.5 million homes across Canada each day on networks including Treehouse TV, Disney Junior Canada, and Kidoodle.TV.

“Splash’N Boots kidding around is serious business,” 519 Magazine says of the celebrated performers.

Splash’N Boots were winners of the 2021 and 2019 Children’s Album of the Year JUNO Award. In 2021, they won with their recording Heart Parade, which features guest appearances by rock legend Alice Cooper, country star Brett Kissel, The Wiggles, and children’s entertainment legends Sharon and Bram. In 2019, they were awarded the JUNO for their recording You, Me and the Sea.

Splash’N Boots inclusive message has resonated worldwide with more than 5,000 performances throughout North America, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and the Caribbean. A favourite of pint-sized entertainment connoisseurs and their parents alike, the duo will have the entire family dancing, singing, and laughing.

Splash’N Boots are committed to using their voice to raise awareness about important causes. They are the creators and stewards of a uniquely powerful pen pal program geared toward children with autism, called Lucas’ Letters, which encourages children of all ages and abilities to connect through letter writing. They have also given back through work with SickKids, MusiCounts, Kids Up Front, and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Tickets to see Splash’N Boots are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30 years old, and $25 for children under 14. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

