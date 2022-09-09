Downtown Parking Master Plan – September 2022 Progress Summary

Q1, 2022 – Q2, 2023; 5 per cent complete

Recent progress/achievements to date

  • Planning meeting occurred with BA Group to establish a schedule of work and to begin the study.
  • Community engagement and communications plan is complete, approved, and ready to roll out.

New opportunities or relevant challenges

  • The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study.

Next steps

  • Begin community engagement in Q3, 2022.
  • Review recent policy statements to ensure alignment between this parking study and the future of transportation approved by City Council in the Transportation Master Plan.
  • Begin data collection of parking facility usage by patrons to understand current demand.
This entry was posted in Plans and strategies and tagged on .