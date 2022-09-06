Cycle tourism workshops will help businesses showcase Guelph as a cycling destination

Ontario By Bike to host workshops tailored for businesses on September 12 and 20

Guelph, Ont., September 6, 2022— The City is partnering with Ontario By Bike to host information workshops on Ontario By Bike’s Bicycle Friendly Business Program.

Ontario By Bike promotes and develops cycle tourism across Ontario by certifying tourism businesses and locations as bicycle friendly, helping them reach the growing number of cycle tourists in Ontario. With over 1,600 participating businesses in over 41 regions, Ontario By Bike is one of the leading resources for cycling-related information, including where to find bicycle friendly places to eat, visit and sleep.

“More bicycle-friendly businesses mean more support for cycling tourists which is a boost for our economy and another step in the right direction towards sustainable tourism initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint,” says Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development. “It’s a great opportunity for businesses to get some promotion and helps bring more visitors to Guelph. We’re happy Ontario By Bike is here to support our community.”

Ontario By Bike workshops

Businesses will learn how they can become part of the network and the positive impacts cycling tourism has on local economies. There are three workshops scheduled including a virtual option for those unable to attend in-person. Advance registration for the free workshops is required.

Monday, September 12

10 a.m. – noon

10C Shared Space, 42 Carden Street, Guelph

In person event

Register: obbguelphwellington.eventbrite.ca

Monday, September 12

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

536 Wellington Road 18, Fergus

In person event

Register: obbguelphwellington.eventbrite.ca

Tuesday, September 20

2 – 3 p.m.

Virtual event

Register: obbguelphwellington.eventbrite.ca

Individuals and cycling enthusiasts are also welcome to attend and share any experiences with cycling tourism.

“We’re excited to expand the Ontario By Bike Network and collaborate with the City of Guelph and Wellington County to do so, as cycling has become an increasingly popular recreational and tourism activity in recent years in the area,” adds Ontario By Bike / Transportation Options’ Executive Director, Louisa Mursell. “The upcoming workshops are a great way for businesses to find out how to attract and welcome this growing customer base to their location.”

The Ontario By Bike partnership and continued development of Guelph as a bicycle-friendly city are an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and support the goal of building “a must-see visitor destination in Ontario.” This program is also supported by Guelph’s Municipal Accommodation Tax.

About the Ontario By Bike Network

The Ontario By Bike Network is a project of Transportation Options, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering sustainable mobility and tourism solutions across Ontario. For more information, visit www.transportationoptions.org. Other successful Transportation Options’ projects include the Bike Train Initiative (biketrain.ca) and Parkbus (parkbus.ca).

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]