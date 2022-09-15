Construction notice: Victoria Road lane reductions starting September 21

Elizabeth Street to Grange Road

Notice date: September 15, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors Inc. to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Victoria Road North.

Work begins September 21

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, September 21 and take up to five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Victoria Road North to the corner of Victoria Road North and Grange Road, will be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Elizabeth and Victoria or Victoria and Grange to access the west sidewalk.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]