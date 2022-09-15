Construction notice: Suburban Avenue lane reductions starting September 8

Elizabeth Street to Durose Manufacturing Facility

Notice date: September 15, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Dig-Con International to rehabilitate the Hadati Creek Retaining Wall crossing the Durose Manufacturing Facility parking lot.

Work begins September 8

Mobilization is planned to begin Thursday September 8. Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 12 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Suburban Avenue

There will be lane reductions on Suburban Avenue from Elizabeth Street to the Durose Manufacturing Facility during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

There are no sidewalks in this area, however pedestrian access will not be impeded.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Driveway access will not be impeded during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, P.Eng, PMP | Project Engineer

D&C, Infrastructure, Development, & Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

Mobile 226-332-3274

[email protected]