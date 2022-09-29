Construction notice: Soil sample drilling at Margaret Greene Park

Near Westwood Road between Willow Road and Rhonda Road

Notice date: September 29, 2022

About the project

The City is working with a contractor to complete soil sample drilling and testing at two sites in Margaret Greene Park to determine the feasibility of future park infrastructure.

Work is being completed by JLP Services Inc.

Work happening on September 30

Work is expected to take place on Friday, September 30 and be complete by 2 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.

No road or trail closures

The work two sites will be surrounded with pylons for protection and to prevent public access. There will be no road or trail closures in the area.

Property and business access

The school and all businesses in the area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]