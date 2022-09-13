Construction notice: Roofing work at the West End Community Centre starting September 14

Notice date: September 13, 2022

About the project

The City is replacing portions of the roof and restoring exterior insulation finish systems at the West End Community Centre from now until November 2022. Facilities will remain open with minor operational interruptions such as temporary entrance closures, and HVAC limitations. This work supports the City’s commitment to providing energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre.

Project overview

Throughout the project, the use of cranes and flatbed trucks will be required occasionally between 7 a.m.– 6 p.m. During the use of this equipment, the areas around and underneath the cranes must be kept clear for safety. Please follow posted signs for alternative entrances and parking when required.

Equipment operation will take one to two hours and will not occupy the area for the full day.

The cranes have been scheduled for the following days:

Roof N, 2 Condensing Units Removal– September 14, 2022 Roof N, 2 Condensing Units Re-placing after roofing September 23 Roof F, October 3, 2022 HVAC Units Removals Roof F, October 10, 2022 HVAC Units Re-Placement

All dates provided are tentative and subject to change due to weather restrictions and unforeseen delays.

Facility closures, entry and parking restrictions

Dates Closed facility areas Entrances out of service September 14 Hallway/Reception Area Main entrance for 2 hours. Use alternate entrance as per signage. September 23 Hallway/Reception Area Main entrance for 2 hours. Use alternate entrance as per signage. October 3 Hallway to Rink Entrance for 2 hours. Use alternate entrance as per signage. October 10 Hallway to Rink Entrance for 2 hours. Use alternate entrance as per signage.

Maps of construction area

Map 1: Roof construction area (Replacement of roof F,N,Q and repairs of roof H,L,M,P and S)

Map 2 : Crane scheduled on September 14 and 23

Map 3: Crane scheduled on October 3 and 10

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and guelph.ca/west-end-community-centre.

For more information

Lynne Briggs, Manager, Recreation Services

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]

Amir Bhatti, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3630

[email protected]