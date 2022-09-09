Construction notice: Repairs on Bagot Street starting September 12

Drew Street to London Road

Notice date: September 8, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Steed and Evans Limited to complete deficiency work on Bagot Street from Drew Street to London Road. The remaining work includes underground repair and repaving the street.

Work starts September 12

Excavation work is scheduled for Monday, September 12 at 7 a.m. and is expected to be finished within the week, weather depending.

Bagot Street closed

Bagot Street will be closed from Mercer Street to London Road, however local access will be maintained for the duration of the work.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]