Construction notice: Kathleen Street closed starting October 3

Stanley Street to Barton Street
Notice date: September 20, 2022
About the project
The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.
This project supports a development project at 304 Kathleen Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins October 3
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 3 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Kathleen Street closed
Kathleen Street will be closed to through traffic from Stanley Street to Barton Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Kathleen Street, however, there will be no through access at 304 Kathleen Street.
Pedestrian access
The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 304 Kathleen Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings a Barton Street and Stanley Street to use the Exhibition Street sidewalk.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Lindsay Dorland
Drexler Construction Limited
519-856-9526
[email protected]
or
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]