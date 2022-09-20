Construction notice: Kathleen Street closed starting October 3

Stanley Street to Barton Street

Notice date: September 20, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 304 Kathleen Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins October 3

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 3 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Kathleen Street closed

Kathleen Street will be closed to through traffic from Stanley Street to Barton Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Kathleen Street, however, there will be no through access at 304 Kathleen Street.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 304 Kathleen Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings a Barton Street and Stanley Street to use the Exhibition Street sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Lindsay Dorland

Drexler Construction Limited

519-856-9526

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]