Construction notice: Hadati Creek Trail disruption

Hadati Creek Trail at Grange Road

Notice date: September 30, 2022

About the project

Fusion Homes is doing sewer work within Hadati Creek Trail to support a new residential development at 300 Grange Road. This will cause periodic disruption and/or closure of the trail at the Grange Road access.

Work begins October 3

Periodic construction within the trail is expected to start on or about Monday, October 3 and last until Friday, December 9, weather permitting.

Trail access

Trail access at Grange Road will be periodically closed during construction. Please enter and exit the trail from Chesterton Lane.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]