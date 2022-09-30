Construction notice: Grove Street closed starting October 11

Regent Street to Metcalfe Street

Notice date: September 30, 2022

About the project

The City is working with James Thoume Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 22 Grove Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins October 11

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, October 11 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Grove Street closed

Grove Street will be closed to through traffic from Regent Street to Metcalfe Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Grove Street, however, there will be no through access at 22 Grove Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Phill McFadden, Project Development, Sales

Sutcliffe Homes Inc.

519-822-1708

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]