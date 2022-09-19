Construction notice: Gordon Street closed starting October 3

Water Street to Simpson Way

Notice date: September 19, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Steed and Evans Limited to remove and repair concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

Work begins October 3

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 3 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Gordon Street closed and detour in effect

Gordon Street will be closed to through traffic from Water Street to Simpson Way during construction. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street West, Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Routes 1, 2 and 99 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andre Schaap, Project Manager

Steed and Evans Limited

519-744-7315

[email protected]

or

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]