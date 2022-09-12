Construction notice: Gordon Street bicycle signal installation starting September 19

Gordon Street at Stone Road East

Notice date: September 12, 2022

About the project

The City is working with TM3. Inc. to install a bicycle signal at the intersection of Gordon Street and Stone Road East. The new bicycle signal infrastructure will be installed to operate in conjunction with the existing traffic signal.

Work begins September 19

Work is expected to start on or about September 19, and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

No lane reductions are anticipated during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7:00 a.m.– 7:00 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important active transportation infrastructure work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paul Hutchison, C.E.T. Supervisor

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 ext:3679

[email protected]