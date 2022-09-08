Construction notice: Elmira Road North lane reductions starting September 14

Valve installation on Elmira Road North, south of Tovell Drive

Notice date: September 8, 2022

About the project

As part of the City’s water infrastructure maintenance program, a new check valve will be installed on Elmira Road North, south of Tovell Drive.

Work begins September 14

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 14 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

While work takes place, there will only be a shift of traffic in both lanes to the east, south of Tovell Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays/slow downs should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Temporary sidewalk closures may be required to complete the project. Please follow the signs and use the open sidewalks on the opposite side of the road.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible during the work.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Mike Taylor, Manager of Operations

Environmental Services, Water Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3394

[email protected]