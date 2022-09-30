Construction notice: Dufferin Street closed starting October 10

London Road West to Kerr Street

Notice date: September 30, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Neeb Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 60 Dufferin Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins October 10

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 10 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Dufferin Street closed

Dufferin Street will be closed to through traffic from London Road West to Kerr Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Dufferin Street, however, there will be no through access at 60 Dufferin Street.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 60 Dufferin Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at London Road West and Kerr Street to use the west sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

519-767-9104

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]