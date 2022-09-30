Construction notice: Dufferin Street closed starting October 10

London Road West to Kerr Street
Notice date: September 30, 2022
About the project
The City is working with Neeb Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.
This project supports a development project at 60 Dufferin Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins October 10
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 10 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Dufferin Street closed
Dufferin Street will be closed to through traffic from London Road West to Kerr Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Dufferin Street, however, there will be no through access at 60 Dufferin Street.
Pedestrian access
The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 60 Dufferin Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at London Road West and Kerr Street to use the west sidewalk.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Steve Neeb
Neeb Excavating Inc.
519-767-9104
[email protected]
or
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]